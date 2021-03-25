Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $241,000 in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CarGurus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,123 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. DA Davidson cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.21 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $425,513.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

