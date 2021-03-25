Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $231,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

