Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.