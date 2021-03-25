Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 476,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $20,776,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $3,868,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

