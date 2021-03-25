Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 2,704 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

WD stock opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $113.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,484 shares of company stock worth $9,803,323 in the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

