Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 8,041 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GT. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Shares of GT stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

