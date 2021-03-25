TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCF. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TCF Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TCF Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,346,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 19.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

