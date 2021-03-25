Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TWODF stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.