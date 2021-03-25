Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.84.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Targa Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after buying an additional 544,091 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Targa Resources by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after buying an additional 896,589 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,352,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after buying an additional 167,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.