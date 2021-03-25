Tanya L. Domier Buys 27,250 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) CEO Tanya L. Domier acquired 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $301,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $161,216,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,363,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,605,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,802,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

ADV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.