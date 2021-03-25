Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) is Tensile Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,948 shares during the period. Talend comprises approximately 4.2% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP owned 2.91% of Talend worth $35,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLND. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Talend by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talend by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Talend by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Talend by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Talend by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 55,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $616,228.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,374.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 23,810 shares of company stock worth $1,334,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,536. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

