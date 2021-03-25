TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TAL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.18.

NYSE TAL opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.84, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

