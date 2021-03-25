Takkt (ETR:TTK) PT Set at €17.00 by Berenberg Bank

Takkt (ETR:TTK) received a €17.00 ($20.00) price target from Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.83 ($16.26).

Takkt stock opened at €12.48 ($14.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $818.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. Takkt has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12 month high of €13.20 ($15.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.52 and its 200-day moving average is €10.66.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

