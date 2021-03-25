Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,792 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

