Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,126 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,792 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.