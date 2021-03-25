T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 274.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,218,000 after buying an additional 370,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after buying an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $449,863,000 after buying an additional 436,619 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,795,000 after purchasing an additional 756,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $368,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $122.36 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.75 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.46.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.