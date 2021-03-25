Syntropy (NOIA) Market Capitalization Achieves $158.73 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Syntropy token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000908 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $158.73 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00023597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00049723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.28 or 0.00640400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Syntropy Token Profile

NOIA is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,283,139 tokens. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

