SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.11.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.62.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

