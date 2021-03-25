SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 1.80-2.00 EPS.
Shares of SNX stock opened at $109.43 on Thursday. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.11.
In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
