SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.80-2.00 EPS.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $109.43 on Thursday. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.11.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

