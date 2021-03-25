SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

NYSE SNX opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average is $111.62.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SYNNEX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

