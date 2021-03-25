Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 282.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 61,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,008. The company has a market capitalization of $136.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Synlogic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

