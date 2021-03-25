Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.80 ($126.82).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €100.90 ($118.71) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €100.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.23.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

