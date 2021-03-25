SVB Leerink Increases Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Price Target to $26.00

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.34% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Immatics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

