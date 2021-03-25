SVB Leerink Comments on BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.46). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

BBIO opened at $61.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.