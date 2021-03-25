SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $434.69.

SIVB opened at $487.42 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.63 and a fifty-two week high of $577.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $518.89 and a 200-day moving average of $382.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

