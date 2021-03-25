suterusu Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $39.42 million and $791,786.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

