sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. sUSD has a market cap of $143.00 million and $5.38 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00023509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00048427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.46 or 0.00633100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00064917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023698 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

