SureRemit Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $218,070.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One SureRemit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market cap of $3.54 million and $218,070.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.57 or 0.00452535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00057631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00177763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.89 or 0.00761324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00075195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Token Profile

SureRemit’s total supply is 746,896,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.