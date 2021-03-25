Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 8,207 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $467,470.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,645 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $90,573.70.

On Monday, March 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,707,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,381.60 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist cut their target price on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

