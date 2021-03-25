STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $329.72

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 329.72 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.49). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31), with a volume of 11,160 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get STV Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 329.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 294.30. The company has a market cap of £155.12 million and a P/E ratio of 18.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Production, and Other segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs. The company delivers its content on air through STV channels; through Website, stv.tv; and online video on demand through STV Player.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.