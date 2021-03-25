Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,664,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.79. 25,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,365. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.37. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $141.59 and a twelve month high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

