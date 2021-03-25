Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the quarter. Strategic Education comprises approximately 1.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.53% of Strategic Education worth $35,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.79. 2,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,588. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

