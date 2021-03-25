STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%.

SSKN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 8,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,977. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

