StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

STNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in StoneCo by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in StoneCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

