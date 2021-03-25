Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,363 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,330% compared to the average daily volume of 445 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $23.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

