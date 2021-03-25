Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 11,998 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,481% compared to the average volume of 759 call options.

WVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 329,986 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

