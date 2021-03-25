Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of MoneyGram International Call Options (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 20,746 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical volume of 6,286 call options.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $5.91 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $428.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 988.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,309 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

