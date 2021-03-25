Stifel Nicolaus Raises Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target to $27.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hawaiian by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

