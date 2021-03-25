Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) versus Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Freedom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Freedom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Freedom and Stifel Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $121.90 million 24.37 $24.84 million N/A N/A Stifel Financial $3.34 billion 2.06 $448.40 million N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Volatility & Risk

Freedom has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and Stifel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom 29.82% 36.38% 6.88% Stifel Financial 12.26% 14.78% 1.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Freedom and Stifel Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Stifel Financial 2 3 1 0 1.83

Stifel Financial has a consensus price target of $48.39, indicating a potential downside of 21.27%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Freedom.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates and manages in underwritings for corporate and public finance. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

