Stifel Financial Corp Sells 181 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,946,000 after acquiring an additional 107,940 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,680,000 after acquiring an additional 565,829 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 915,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

VMC opened at $160.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day moving average of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $84.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

