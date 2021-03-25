Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $411.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $438.01 and its 200 day moving average is $411.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,760,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

