Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

BIIB stock opened at $265.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

