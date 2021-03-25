Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 363.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,633,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,588,000 after purchasing an additional 919,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,279,000 after purchasing an additional 995,802 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 308,781 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 739,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the period.

ICSH opened at $50.53 on Thursday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

