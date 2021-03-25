Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,202.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,203.08 and a 12 month high of $2,469.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,263.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,023.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.86.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

