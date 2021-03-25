Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,830 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Advance Auto Parts worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $181.73 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $187.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.39 and a 200 day moving average of $158.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

