Stephen E. Macadam Acquires 5,000 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Stock

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Veritiv stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $635.45 million, a PE ratio of -60.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Veritiv by 237.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Veritiv by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 26.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 51,575 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

