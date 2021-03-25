Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $58,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

