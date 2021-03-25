State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 344,199 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises 1.2% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.79. The company had a trading volume of 56,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,742. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

