Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Stamps.com worth $43,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STMP. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after purchasing an additional 171,261 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,967,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3,784.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 86,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $3,396,441.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $508,053.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,060. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $181.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.51 and a 200 day moving average of $218.18. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $117.28 and a one year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

