StableXSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $142,347.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $23.14 million and $142,347.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,039.25 or 0.99950832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00033184 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00073098 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001322 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

StableXSwap Token Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

StableXSwap Token Trading

