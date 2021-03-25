Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Receives €60.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €60.83 ($71.57).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of STM traded down €0.75 ($0.88) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €57.75 ($67.94). The stock had a trading volume of 24,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.20. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 12-month high of €70.00 ($82.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

